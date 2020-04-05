Male:

A.J. NOYES, Junior—Alpine Skiing

* Class A state champion, slalom

* Class A state champion, giant slalom

* Maine team qualifier

* SMAA all-star

Noyes won just about every time he put on his skis this winter and led the juggernaut Falmouth/Waynflete co-op squad to another Class A Alpine state title.

After a solid freshman campaign which saw him win the slalom and come in third in the giant slalom, Noyes was runner-up in the GS as a sophomore.

This winter, Noyes had no peer, winning 11 of 14 events he entered (he was also second twice). At the Class A state meet, Noyes won the GS with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 19.48 seconds, then captured the slalom as well in 1:32.08. Noyes then finished first at the Eastern High Schools qualifier at Black Mountain.

“I’m grateful to have such great coaches that put me in a position to succeed and I’m grateful to have such great teammates that motivate me to contribute to our team titles,” said Noyes.

Best of all, we haven’t heard the last of him. A.J. Noyes, Falmouth’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, has set the bar for success incredibly high and figures to be the skier everyone is trying to catch yet again next year.

Coach Tip Kimball’s comment: “As with many outstanding athletes, A.J. possesses a high level of natural talent, is an independent thinker and is highly competitive. As a contender in most events for the overall individual win, he is in a unique and difficult position in managing team vs. individual results. As his coach, I try to give him as much rope as possible and let him ski the way he can ski, sometimes at the risk of team results. Ultimately, he places team first and is very good at managing risk while maintaining a fine balance between winning and team sacrifice.”

Previous winners:



2018-19 John Auer (track)

2017-18 Theo Hembre (hockey)

2016-17 Connor Perron (swimming)

2015-16 Thomas Coyne (basketball)

2014-15 Jake Perron (swimming)

2013-14 Joe Lesniak (Alpine skiing)

2012-13 Tom Wilberg (basketball)

2011-12 Jack Cooleen (basketball)

2010-11 Reid Pryzant (track)

2009-10 Stefano Mancini (basketball)

2008-09 Mike Chase (hockey)

2007-08 Tom Winger (track)

2006-07 James Tolan (hockey)

2005-06 Bryant Barr (basketball)

2004-05 Peter Gustavson (hockey)

2003-04 Brandon Bonsey (track)

2002-03 Jon Hutchins (hockey)

2001-02 Garrett Weliever (basketball)

Female

ANUNTHAYA MACDONELL, Junior-Wrestling

* State champion

MacDonnell repeated as a state champion and continued to serve as an ambassador for her sport.

MacDonnell started wrestling in the fifth grade. After coming to Falmouth, MacDonell wrestled with Westbrook as a freshman, then worked with the Portland/South Portland co-op squad as a sophomore and junior.

MacDonell won a girls’ state title at 120 pounds as a sophomore and this winter, she went 19-11 in the co-ed division. MacDonnell placed sixth at the Noble Invitational and was fifth at regionals. At the state meet, at 113 pounds, MacDonnell won a second consecutive girls’ crown.

A third straight title is her new goal before she hopes to go on and wrestle in college.

The sky is the limit for Anunthaya MacDonnell, Falmouth’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, who has set the bar for excellence in her sport.

Coach Tony Napolitano’s comment: “Anunthaya is successful because of her dedication. She wrestles year-round against competition all over the country. Her technique and tactics are strong, helping her beat wrestlers that may be more physical than her.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Kayla Sarazin (hockey)

2017-18 Eva Clement (skiing)

2016-17 Evie Clement (hockey)

2015-16 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

2014-15 Ally Hickey (basketball)

2013-14 Anna Morin (skiing)

2012-13 Charlotte Janelle (diving)

2011-12 Megan Fortier (hockey)

2010-11 Nicola Mancini (diving)

2009-10 Sarah Abramson (skiing)

2008-09 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

2007-08 Kristin Jackson (swimming)

2006-07 Alicia Hahn (swimming)

2005-06 Gina Mancini (swimming)

2004-05 Emily Sheldon (swimming)

2003-04 Alison Tozier (swimming)

2002-03 Gina Mancini (swimming)

2001-02 Megan White (diving)

