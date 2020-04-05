Re: “Maine Legislature still has a lot of work to do” (March 29):

Columnist Jim Fossel claims that “(Gov. Paul) LePage was able to quickly address that (budget) shortfall and turn the state around.” Of course he did. He became governor just as the greatest economic expansion in our history began.

LePage was fiscally responsible? At what cost to Maine’s health care, safety nets, infrastructure?

And then Fossel, damning with faint praise, writes that Gov. Mills “manage(d) to refrain from completely blowing through the rainy day fund.” He is right about that. In fact, she has increased it to a record $257 million.

Charles Miller

Portland

