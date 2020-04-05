PORTLAND – Our beloved Charles William Harlow, 77, loving husband of Sylvia Gagnon Harlow for 55 years, and proud father of Denise and Kristen, died at home on March 28, 2020, after suffering many years with frontotemporal dementia.Born in Rumford on May 25, 1942 to Mildred Bulger and Charles Harlow. Early accidental death of his dad caused Charlie, brother Henry, and mom to live with grandparents, aunts and uncles, forming a close bond with all of them forever. Another favorite of his was our special camp in Oquossoc.Charlie graduated from St. Athanasius in 1957, Stephens H.S. in 1960, MCI in 1961, University of Maine Orono with a B.S. in education in 1965, and an MEd from Orono in 1968.Charlie especially loved his football career as tackle at Stephens, MCI, and UMO. He loved running, and completed five marathons. He also loved being a longtime staffer at Boys State.He enjoyed his 39 years of teaching and coaching, which included Wells H.S. (1965-66), Mexico H.S. (1966-68), Mt. Blue (1969-72), and Cheverus (1972-2004). He was College Placement Director at Cheverus for many years. Involvement in neighborhood issues resulted in Charlie serving nine years on Portland City Council from 1990-99, and as mayor from 1992-93. As mayor, he was especially proud of being the first to vote for equal rights for all, regardless of sexual orientation. He was also proud of being instrumental in bringing the Sea Dogs to Portland.Charlie also proudly served as District 116 Representative in Maine State House from 2004-10.Charlie was predeceased by his parents; many beloved aunts, uncles; and cousins; nephews, Darel and Charles Harlow; in-laws, Sylvio and Anita Gagnon; sister-in-law, Patricia Patterson.Survivors include wife, Sylvia; daughters, Denise Harlow of Portland and Kristen Harlow of Queens, N.Y.; brother, Henry Harlow and sister-in-law, Nancy Harlow; niece, Michele Newman; great-nieces, Rachel Harlow and Melodie Newman, great-nephew, Kyle Newman; and many special cousins. We have been so grateful for the love and care received for so long from everyone at Northern Light Home Care and Hospice. Very special thanks to Judy Jones HHA and Deb Duffett volunteer extraordinaire. Many thanks also to Don Tinkham and Judith McAllister from Senior Companions; special neighbors, Julie Sawtelle and Helen Deluca; and good friend, Moritz von Stuelpnagel.Charlie’s celebration of life is delayed due to current events. My True Love will be missed forever. To leave the family words of condolence and to share memories of Charlie, please visit, www.athutchins.com If you wish, donations could be made toNorthern Light Home Care and Hospice50 Foden Rd.South Portland, ME 04106orOur Lady of Hope Parish673 Stephens Ave.Portland, ME 04103

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous