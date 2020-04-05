Male:

JARETT FLAKER, Senior-Track

* Class A state champion, 200

* Class A state champion 400

* Class A state champion, 800 relay

* All-State, first-team

* SMAA All-Star, senior 55

* SMAA All-Star, senior 200

* SMAA All-Star, senior 400

* SMAA All-Star, 600

* All-Academic

When it came to sprinters in the state of Maine in recent years, there was Jarett Flaker and there was everyone else and that was again the case in Flaker’s final indoor season.

Flaker debuted as a freshman by winning the Class A title in the 55 and finishing runner-up in the 200. As a sophomore, he won the 55, 200 and 400. Flaker’s junior season saw him do the same. This winter, Flaker had to deal with a hamstring malady, but he still managed to leave the field in his wake.

In January, Flaker traveled to Boston and lowered his all-time Maine best time in the 400 to 48.57 seconds. He also ran the 200 in 21.98, just off his own state all-time best of 21.86 set at the same meet in 2019. Flaker remains the only high school athlete from Maine to ever crack 22 seconds indoors.

Flaker didn’t compete at the SMAA championship meet, but at states, he led Scarborough to its fifth straight Class A crown and ninth in 10 years by winning the 200 in 23.11 seconds and the 400 as well (51.34). Flaker posted the state’s fastest times in five events, the 55, 200, 300, 400 and 600, and anchored Scarborough’s 800 relay team, which posted a state season-best time at New Englands. At that meet, Flaker also finished 11th in the 300.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, will next compete at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, but his brilliance in a Red Storm uniform won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Derek Veilleux’s comment: “Jarett raised the level of all of his teammates with the success he had throughout his career and this winter was no different. He is the one everyone counted on for big points during the championship meets and he delivered every time. Despite an injury that cost him the last regular season meet and Southwestern championship, he was able to run at the state championship, albeit not at 100 percent, but he still won two events to help the team to the title. Jarett knew what he had to do to win and he found a way to do it. He has made me a better coach, really making me believe less is more when it comes to training. His success was a result of becoming a student of the sport. He had natural ability to begin with, but once he started learning about technique, he was able to take his success to another level. Jarett is one of the most competitive individuals I know. He just doesn’t like to lose whether it be in a practice or a race.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Addison Boisvert (wrestling)

2017-18 Jarett Flaker (track)

2016-17 Sam Rusak (track)

2015-16 Matt Caron (hockey)

2014-15 Ben Bragg (hockey)

2013-14 Jake Gross (hockey)

2012-13 Jerry Gravel (swimming)

2011-12 Alec James (track)

2010-11 Mike Cyr (wrestling)

2009-10 Robby Gravel (swimming)

2008-09 Brad Nakanishi (track)

2007-08 Chris Hughes (basketball)

2006-07 Brent Mayo (hockey)

2005-06 Doug Endrizzi (swimming)

2004-05 Andrew Rogers (swimming)

2003-04 Mike Walker (basketball)

2002-03 Ryan Colpitts (basketball)

2001-02 Sean Flaherty (swimming)

Female:

MORGAN PORTER, Junior-Swimming

* Class A state champion, 100 backstroke

* Class A state champion, 500 freestyle

* Girls’ team MVP

* All-State, 500 freestyle

* All-Conference, first-team, 200 freestyle

* All-Conference, first-team, 500 freestyle

* All-Conference, first-team, 400 relay

Porter returned to high school competition this winter and won a pair of state titles.

As a freshman, Porter was runner-up in the 200 freestyle and came in third in the 500 free at the Class A state meet. She didn’t compete with the Red Storm as a sophomore, but was dominant this winter.

Porter opened the season by winning the 200 free and 500 free against defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth. She would remain triumphant during the regular year, going 16-3 overall.

Porter was even more impressive in the postseason, winning the 500 free in 5 minutes, 22.87 seconds and coming in second in the 200 free (2:00.48) at Southwesterns. At states, Porter was even better, capturing the 500 free in 5:20.05 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.77.

Morgan Porter, Scarborough’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, had quite a season in the pool and she’s poised for even bigger things next year.

Coach Eric French’s comment: “Morgan is an exceptional swimmer who has dedicated her life to the sport. She goes above and beyond in practice every day. She’s a self-motivated swimmer that hates losing, but if she does, she knows why and how to fix it for the next race. Morgan will swim whatever is asked of her at every meet. We have put her in back to back-to-back races, which is an extremely tough and grueling feat, but she does it with a smile on her face. She’s always about the team. It’s been a pleasure having her on the team this year and we are looking forward to her senior year and a strong finish to her high school career. She’s a great kid and Scarborough is very lucky to have her.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Josie Couture (basketball)

2017-18 Hannah Griffin (swimming)

2016-17 Sophie Glidden (basketball)

2015-16 Sami Shoebottom (hockey)

2014-15 Sami Shoebottom (hockey)

2013-14 Ashley Briggs (basketball)

2012-13 Devan Kane (hockey)

2011-12 Emily Tolman (track)

2010-11 Emilia Scheemaker (track)

2009-10 Laura Flewelling (swimming)

2008-09 Reegan Brackett (basketball)

2007-08 Nicole Harmon (swimming)

2006-07 Kaitlynn Saldanha (track)

2005-06 Erica Jesseman (track)

2004-05 Jenn Flaherty (swimming)

2003-04 Sarah Mills (hockey)

2002-03 Jenn Flaherty (swimming)

2001-02 Mandi Rapisardi (basketball)

