Male:

CHRIS KOSKINEN, Senior-Track

* All-State, second-team

* Class B state champion, pole vault

* WMC first-team, pole vault

* WMC first-team, 200

* Captain

Koskinen not only defied gravity to win a state title, he rewrote the school record books in the process and was pretty good on the ground as well as he had a senior season to remember.

After finishing sixth in the pole vault indoors as a freshman, Koskinen didn’t score at states as a sophomore or junior.

This winter, he had no peer. Koskinen started the season by clearing 13 feet. He also enjoyed success in the high jump, sprints and hurdles during the regular year.

At the Western Maine Conference meet, Koskinen won the pole vault (13-0), took first in the 200 (24.3 seconds) and was fourth in the high jump. Then, at the Class B state meet, he soared to 13-9 in the pole vault to win the state title and set a new personal and school record in the process. Koskinen nearly won a second state title in the 200, but his time of 23.72 seconds left him one-hundredth of a second from the top spot.

Koskinen then capped his high school career at New Englands, where he was 24th in the 300.

Chris Koskinen, Yarmouth’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, saved his absolute best for his final season.

Coach Sarah Carrigan’s comment: “Chris was the energizer bunny of our team. He was always enthusiastic and as a captain, loved to provide advice and tips to our younger runners. He always give 110 percent to every workout, inspiring others to do the same. Chris loved learning about the technique involved in each event and sharing this knowledge with others.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Wyatt Bates (track)

2017-18 Sean Whynot (diving)

2016-17 Alek Medenica (basketball)

2015-16 Walter Conrad (hockey)

2014-15 John Lane (Nordic skiing)

2013-14 David Murphy (basketball)

2012-13 Braden Becker (skiing)

2011-12 Josh Britten (basketball)

2010-11 Luke Pierce (basketball)

2009-10 Ethan Gray (hockey)

2008-09 Cam Woodworth (skiing)

2007-08 Jack Gross (skiing)

2006-07 Lucas Denning (basketball)

2005-06 Jack Gross (skiing)

2004-05 Pat Delaney (hockey)

2003-04 Ben Swardlick (skiing)

2002-03 Gunnar Hagstrom (basketball)

2001-02 Jay Fletcher (hockey)

Female:

MADDIE MARSTON, Junior-Nordic Skiing

* Class B state champion, freestyle

* Class B state champion, classical

* Class B state champion, pursuit

* WMC all-star

Marston enjoyed another transcendent season and after emerging as an individual champion and helping Yarmouth repeat as team champion, she’s our selection, again, for this award.

Marston took up skiing in middle school. She competed in both Alpine and Nordic skiing as a freshman, placing 12th in both the classical and freestyle at the state meet, but after focusing on Nordic only as a sophomore, she moved up to third in the skate and sixth in the classical, helping the Clippers to a championship.

Marston stepped it up another notch this season, placing 10th at the Sassi Classic (which featured top skiers from across the state), then she excelled in the postseason, placing second in both the classic (17 minutes, 55.6 seconds) and skate (15:13.6) at the Western Maine Conference meet, before winning the classic (17:43.2), skate (17:18.6) and pusuit (by a combined 97 seconds), as Yarmouth won Class B again.

Marston then qualified for Eastern High School Championships, which were ultimately canceled due to coronavirus.

Maddie Marston, Yarmouth’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, still has one year left to prove she has no peer on the trails. It wouldn’t be wise to bet against her.

Coach Dylan Thombs’ comment: “Maddie is an unbelievable athlete, leader and role model on this team. I have been fortunate to have grown up around some high level skiers, from collegiate athletes to aspiring World Cup skiers, and Maddie’s work ethic is on par with all of these individuals. She is constantly working to better herself and become the best possible skier she can be. In my opinion, what truly sets Maddie apart is her leadership and her willingness to include everyone on this team. She constantly thinks of others and what she can do to make herself and her teammates better. I am looking forward to having her lead this team next year. Watching her build her legacy has been one of the most rewarding aspects for me as a coach. Above all, Maddie is an exemplary person, both on and off the course.”

Previous winners:

2018-19 Maddie Marston (skiing)

2017-18 Sophia Laukli (skiing)

2016-17 Grace Cowles (skiing)

2015-16 Emma Egan (track)

2014-15 Emma Egan (track)

2013-14 Chapin Dorsett (skiing)

2012-13 Abby Belisle-Haley (swimming)

2011-12 Morgan Cahill (basketball)

2010-11 Becca Bell (skiing)

2009-10 Becca Bell (skiing)

2008-09 Lauren Stackhouse (skiing)

2007-08 Julianna Lord (skiing)

2006-07 Molly Hallweaver (skiing)

2005-06 Meredith Shaw (basketball)

2004-05 Aylie Baker (basketball)

2003-04 Kalie Dunn (skiing)

2002-03 Emily Poole (skiing)

2001-02 Emily Erickson (basketball)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter:@foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: