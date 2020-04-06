BRUNSWICK — A Topsham woman was charged with operating under the influence Saturday after police say she allegedly crashed into a utility pole and drove away.

Topsham Police Chief Christopher Lewis said Topsham police arrested 40-year-old Rachel Prescott and charged her with OUI and failing to stop for a police officer.

Brunswick Police Commander Tom Garrepy said a Brunswick officer on bicycle patrol in downtown Brunswick Saturday afternoon heard a crash and found a car had struck a utility pole on Mason Street. The car left but witnesses gave police a license plate number.

Lewis said Topsham police located the car driven by Prescott and tried to stop it on Main Street. The car didn’t stop until it reached a parking lot on Pleasant Street, he said. Prescott is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on June 2.

Garrepy said Brunswick police charged Prescott with leaving the scene of a crash.

