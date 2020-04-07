Mark Jones, Abbie Rice, Meaghan Johnson and Hannah Gajewski will be inducted into the St. Joseph’s College Athletic Hall of Fame in September, the school announced on Tuesday.

Jones, a 1985 graduate, scored 1,101 points for the St. Joseph’s men’s basketball. A point guard, Jones is second in school history with 548 assists.

Rice, a 2004 graduate, had 1,192 points, 498 rebounds and 146 blocked shots as a post player on the women’s basketball team.

Johnson, a 2012 graduate, started 74 games for the field hockey team, and posted a 1.23 goals against average. She was the first All-American in program history following her senior season.

Gajewski, a 2012 graduate, is the first swimmer to enter the school’s hall of fame. She earned 61 victories in her career and owns seven school records.

All four will be inducted during a ceremony on Sept. 12.

