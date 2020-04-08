WESTBROOK — The Warren Memorial Fund is donating $50,000 to the city to distribute to artists who have had their work impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation, which received preliminary approval Monday at a City Council meeting held via Zoom, will be distributed in $1,500 cash stipends to artists who have been out of work or are in financial hardship due to the pandemic. The money is expected to become available following the next City Council meeting, when it will receive final approval. That meeting has not been scheduled.

“Artists really don’t have a lot of recourse for dollars immediately, so this is quite a gift, and $1,500 per applicant can support a lot of artists,” said Dan Stevenson, the city’s economic development director.

Artists who live in Westbrook and non-residents who have their primary work space in the city are eligible for the grants.

In addition, an artist must be 21; must provide examples of their work, whether that it is through a flyer for an event or a review of their work; must provide proof of lost income, such as from canceled shows or events; and must provide a statement as to how the pandemic has affected their work.

The applications will be reviewed by a special committee, but further details, including when the applications will be accepted, have not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, the city is continuing its promotion for local restaurants. Residents who turn in at least $100 in receipts from local restaurants in the city are entered into a raffle for a gift card to a local eatery. The first winner, Jaclyn Hazlewood, was picked March 30 and won a $100 gift card to Mister Bagel.

Mayor Mike Foley said Monday there were no updates on the number of residents being treated for the coronavirus. As of last week there were 11 documented cases in the city and one death.

“We will continue our updates through Facebook live. While there are no additional cases or deaths to report, this is fluid and changing,” Foley said.

