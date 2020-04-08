HARPSWELL — Eric Lusk, who won a three-year seat on the Maine School Administrative District 75 school board after getting 17 votes as a write-in candidate, was appointed by selectmen April 2 to fill the unfinished term of Molly Perry.

Lusk was elected March 14 and normally wouldn’t take office until July.

Frank Wright, who was first appointed to the school board last year, won a one-year seat on the board as a write-in candidate as well. Both Perry and Frank Wright were appointed to the school board by Harpswell selectmen in March 2019 to fill the seats of Joanne Rogers and David Johnson, who resigned from their positions on Feb. 8, 2019, stating that they no longer had the trust of the board. Perry resigned in late January, citing in her resignation the need to put her family first.

Alison Hawkes was re-elected to another three-year term. Harpswell sends four people to represent the town on the 14-member school board.

The day before the March 14 election, Lusk said he decided to run for the school board because there was only one person running for the three available seats on the school board.

“We should send a full cast of characters to the school board meetings,” he said.

He got in touch with friends and other Harpswell acquaintances and was able to drum up support as a write-in candidate.

Lusk is financial advisor who has also worked as a financial analyst. He said he wants to ensure children in the district are getting an affordable education that sets them up for success later in life.

“I think certainly people want to know why is this side of my tax bill rising so quickly,” he said. “There certainly needs to be an answer.”

Lusk also supports educating students in trade skills. The educational path of a future logger won’t be the same as a future municipal administrator. He also pointed to Bath Iron Works where many workers are expected to retire in the next three years, where there is a large job demand for welders for example.

“If you look at Harpswell, you’ve got a lot of people looking to make a viable living out of the fisheries — going lobstering,” he said. “OK, what does that guy need to know?”

Measures to help with that could start with bringing metal shops back to schools and talking with businesses facing labor shortages to find opportunities.

Lusk also serves on the Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue board and drives an ambulance for the department.

The MSAD 75 school board will be holding a virtual meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the budget and consider hiring a moving company to move Mt. Ararat High School into the new school.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: