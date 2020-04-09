FALMOUTH — Rivalries co-owner Amy Meader hopes attaching hearts with positive quotes to takeout meals will cause a ripple effect throughout the local community.
In an effort to combat negativity and anxiety, Meader has teamed up with local artist Donald Verger to spread love. The effort is complementing a move to offer free meals to health care workers and those on the front lines of the response to the pandemic.
Rivalries is a sports-themed eatery with locations in Falmouth and Portland. Like many other restaurants, it is only offering curbside pickup and deliveries, but solely at the Falmouth location at 2 Hat Trick Drive. Rivalries is open 4-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. See rivalriesmaine.com/falmouth.
“During these hard and unprecedented times you grasp for opportunities to connect, but you are floundering,” Meader said. “You can’t go anywhere. I find that Rivalries is offering a platform to channel some of this energy for people who want to help but don’t know how.”
For every family meal purchased, Rivalries donates soup to a worker on the “front lines” of the pandemic response, Meader said, including local hospital workers, physicians and emergency responders.
In addition to the free soup, Meader has also teamed up with local artist Donald Verger, who has crafted a number of postcards with hearts on them to attach to take out meals.
“Any of us who are taking the time to give back and do something, we never know the ripple effect of that or the significance,” Verger said.
Verger has been donating postcards featuring his photography to hospitals for years now and knows firsthand how much of an impact even a small card can make.
“I remember eight or 10 years ago, someone reached out to me and said when they were in (the hospital), they actually used my photo for prayer; we really don’t know the power of what we put out there,” Verger said.
To go along with the hearts, Meader has also begun to attach inspirational quotes to orders and even had a large wooden heart installed at the curbside spot at the restaurant, crafted and donated by neighbor and retired doctor Tim Tolford.
“With all of this, the hope is that it grows, which is why we are using #love and #powerofcommunity for it, we hope that it inspires others to find ways, give back and help one another out. We can’t take away the pandemic, we can’t take away the hardship, but we can have moments of joy and love,” Meader said.
