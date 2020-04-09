‘Thanking our Local Workers’

YARMOUTH — A group of friends from Yarmouth and Falmouth is raising money for gift cards to show their gratitude to essential employees who continue to work through the pandemic.

Christina and Nick Powell of Yarmouth, along with Valentine Sheldon, a local community activist who lives in Falmouth, are spearheading separate campaigns on GoFundMe, but share a common goal.

“With this whole thing happening, we are still going there, buying food, and felt that Hannaford’s was the last normal thing open in our lives,” Nick Powell said. “The people are still working, smiling, putting in hours so we can keep eating and feeding our family and we wanted to show some appreciation.”



Since the fund started on April 5, the Powells had more than doubled their goal and raised over $2,200 by Tuesday, and beat their initial goal of $1,000 in just about a day. The gift cards to local restaurants will be dispersed to employees by Hannaford, Walgreens, gas stations, and other local businesses starting Thursday.

“We’ve been encouraged to take care of pharmacists, gas station folks, postal service people, UPS; all these people are out there. It sounds dramatic to say they are putting their life on the line, but this is killing people and they really are, so we are going to keep going and expand,” Nick Powell said.



Sheldon had raised over $445 as of Tuesday since starting the fund Sunday and aims to disperse gift cards at similar locations in town.

“The great thing about this is that anyone with an idea to give back can set something like this up. A lot of people, myself included, feel really powerless in this period of time,” Sheldon said.

Neither fundraiser has a specific end date, so both camps will continue raising funds to help more essential workers.

“Times are hard, honestly, this is a difficult time financially, mentally, but if someone can just give a dollar and view it as a people goal, not monetary, to show our support to essential workers who continue to create a semblance of normalcy for us all, it shows a lot,” Sheldon said.



To donate to the Yarmouth fundraiser, visit gofundme.com and search under “Thanking our Local Workers.” For the Falmouth fundraiser, search for “Thank Our Essential Workers – Falmouth.”

As of April 7, there were seven cases of COVID-19 reported at OceanView, a senior living facility in Falmouth, said spokeswoman Linda Verrill, and no other cases reported in town, according to the Emergency Management Team of Falmouth. However, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Howard Rice reported an increase of more than 10 ambulance calls the week of March 30; of 36 EMS calls, Rice said, half of them were for suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.