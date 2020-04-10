NAPLES – Donna Poole, 57, died peacefully on March 23, 2020 at the Androscoggin County Hospice House, following a courageous battle with cancer, her loving family was by her side. Donna was born in Portland on Oct. 24, 1962, the daughter of the late Laureen Ricci.Donna married Glenn Poole and together they shared 23 years of love. She was an all-around awesome person who was selfless and was the life of the party. She would be described as strong, fun, feisty, loving and honest. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren.Donna was predeceased by a sister, Tina Ricci, brother, Chip (Karl) Kraul; and a granddaughter, Madisyn Warner. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Poole of Naples; her father Donald and his wife Sandra Bouthiet; four daughters, Darby Sullivan and her fiancé’ Sean Nadeau of New Hampshire, Tracy Sullivan and her husband Michael Grenier of Raymond, Amber Sullivan and her fiancé’ Gary Fitzsimmons of Standish, Jenna Sullivan of Durham, and a son Kevin Sullivan of Richmond, Va.; a stepdaughter Davina Clingenpeel and her husband Mark of Bethel; seven grandchildren, Andrew Rochon, Jayden Grenier, Alex Grenier, Alivia Fitzsimmons, Jayla Warner, Paisley O’Connor, and Jayden Thurston; three sisters, Tammy Ricci of South Portland, Jeri Ricci of South Portland, Brenda and husband Alan Makela of Portland, and a brother, Anthony Ricci of Gardiner; several nieces and nephews.At the family’s request all services will be private.

