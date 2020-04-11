SUDBURY, Mass. – Jim passed away on April 2, 2020 after a life long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome, an inherited neurological disorder. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 23, 1953, to Clarence and Shirley (Bailey) Wendel. He grew up in Lynnfield, Mass. and graduated in 1972 from Lynnfield High School.After high school, he graduated from a two-year program at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass. and was then employed for a few years with the engineering firm, E. C. Jordan Company of Portland. He then returned to college and graduated in 1979 from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He acquired his license as a Professional Engineer from the State of Maine in 1984. Over his professional career as a resident of Maine he worked both in private engineering as a consultant, as well as for the town of Scarborough. He truly enjoyed the balance of work and lifestyle offered by the State of Maine and participated in local municipal committee activities in the town of Sanford, where he resided. He enjoyed the many people he met and friends he made on his journey. Jim was a talented musician and travelled throughout Europe playing with youth orchestras as a young adult. He travelled to Africa several times and fell in love with the people and their customs, as well as the wildlife he saw on safari. He also enjoyed rebuilding cars and driving in car rallies. Jim leaves behind a brother, Robert Wendel and his wife Janet of Raleigh, N.C., and a sister Mary Wendel and her husband Mark DiStefano of Sudbury, Mass. He also leaves his nieces, Erin Wendel, Jeanne Wendel Alley, and nephews Mark, Michael, and Matthew DiStefano, and their spouses. He also leaves six great nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends, both in Maine and Massachusetts. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his niece, Kristen Wendel.Jim wanted to leave this message that, “He hopes that his nieces and nephews are able to find joyful and rewarding lives on their journeys through life.”The family will be honoring Jim privately at a later time.

