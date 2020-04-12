PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Peter Ralph Kane, 77, passed away peacefully April 6, 2020, surrounded by family while in Florida, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the son of the late Loretta Kane Jordan and Ralph E. Kane. Peter resided in South Portland, Maine.Peter served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1966. He worked for the State of Maine for 20 years. After retiring from the State of Maine, he worked for L.L. Bean and Pape Chevrolet. He enjoyed boating and fishing along with good food and traveling. He visited most of the United States and Canada, and some parts of Mexico and Europe.Peter leaves behind his beloved wife Claudette, his brother Stephen and his wife Laurie, along with their children and grandchildren; his sister-in-law Carole and her husband Gilles along with their children and grandchildren and his sister-in-law Celeste and her partner David.A memorial service will be held later this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

