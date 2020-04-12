DUDLEY, Mass. — Two Nichols College students, including one from Scarborough were inducted to the Chi Sigma Mu Honor Society. Megan Nathanson, of Scarborough and Matt Dumont of Derby, Vermont, both sport management majors, were inducted at the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation Conference (COSMA) at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge on Feb. 6. COSMA, a specialized accrediting body, promotes and recognizes excellence in sport management education worldwide in colleges and universities at the baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral levels.

Nathanson and Dumont were among 128 inductees nationwide and the only two nominations to be submitted and accepted for COSMA honor society recognition of 240 students in the Nichols College Sport Management Program.

Both had an opportunity to attend conference sessions, expressing a new-found appreciation for their professors. “The conference gave me insider insight on the effort that goes on behind the scenes to offer sport management majors the best education possible,” Nathanson said. In addition to attending the conference, the two got the chance to tour the Division I athletic facilities of LSU, which they described as a dream for any sport management student.

