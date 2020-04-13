Thank goodness for Gov. Mills and all of the governors who are taking action during this contagion.
The Federal government’s leaders are not up to the challenge of these times. Unfortunately we’re seeing the consequences of the Trump Administration’s break down of various institutions and the filling of key roles with inept political cronies and Yes men.
We’re getting into the thick of this contagion and we all need to pull together but when this is over let’s not forget that Donald Trump owns the Federal response to this as do those in the senate who failed to hold him accountable.
Michael Bellonzi
Hollis Center
