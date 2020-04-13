Samuel Dennis Warren of the Boston firm Grant, Daniell & Co. purchased the small paper mill known as Cumberland Mills in 1854, and it went on to become one of the largest papers mills in the world. This photograph shows the Westbrook mill sometime in the 1870s. Warren never lived in Westbrook, but he was generous to his employees and the city and the Warren name is prevalent around around town. His daughter, Cornelia Warren, was also a benefactor, and the Cornelia Warren Community Association, established in 1925, continues to support numerous projects and initiatives in the city. The paper mill is now owned by Sappi North America.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
American Journal community, bicentennial, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles