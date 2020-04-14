BIDDEFORD — Residents can now dispose of brush, leaves, and grass clippings at the Biddeford Recycling Center at 371 Hill St. Contractors are asked to seek alternative methods of disposal of waste and brush until further notice.
With brush disposal services resuming at the Recycling Center, the temporary curbside brush disposal program for storm damage is ending, city officials said.
Large item disposal at the Recycling Center reopened for residents on April 3. Public Works staff say they have minimized person-to-person contact during the disposal process in order to practice social distancing measures. Residents are asked to place proof of residency on a table, where a staff member will check it without touching it.
During this period of limited service, the Recycling Center’s hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.biddefordmaine.org/recyclingcenter.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Cruise ships crews: Stuck at sea, paydays dwindling and searching for a way home
-
Local & State
Maine Med joins clinical trials for potential COVID-19 drug
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: April 16-23
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford Recycling Center now open for brush, leaves
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Historical Society relocation postponed for the fourth time