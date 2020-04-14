WEST NEWFIELD – Russell E. Libby Jr., 44, of West Newfield, died unexpectedly on April 7, 2020.Russell was born in Sanford on July 20, 1975, the son of Russell E. and Shirley (Ouellette) Libby Sr. Russ graduated from Massabesic High School with the class of 1993. He and his wife Christina (Demeritt) Libby would have shared twenty years of marriage this June. They loved and welcomed into their home and hearts three sons, Hunter, Nathan and Garrett. Russ worked at Wood Structures for many years before joining Pan Am Railways, where he was an engineer working from Portland to Massachusetts. He was always a hard worker and he was just as enthusiastic when it came to spending time outdoors. Russ enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing horseshoes and darts, which he taught and shared with his boys. He was also known within the family as the consummate grill master. He kept developing recipes and marinate sauces for the perfect steak. Russ grilled six nights a week and loved spending time with his family and friends.Russ was reserved until he got to know you. He enjoyed snowmobiling and plowing snow with his new side by side. And of course, to mow his lawn he would spend hours on his new zero turn mower (which he just had to have!) Russ loved having the holidays at his home, with all the noise, food and excitement. To make their family complete, they had big dogs, yellow labs and Sullivan, their English mastiff.Russ will be dearly missed by his family and by his friends and community. Russell is survived by his wife, Christina Libby and their three sons, Hunter, Nathan and Garrett; his father Russell E. Libby, Sr and stepmother Lucille; and two sisters Danielle Libby Dole and Dorinda Vezina. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Sue Demeritt, brother-in-law Ryan Demeritt and sister-in-law Elizabeth Dunavant; and several nieces and nephews.Russ was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Ouellette and by his father-in-law Frank Demeritt.When it is safe to gather again, please join us for a Celebration of Russ’s life at our home in West Newfield. The day and time will be announced.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.Donations in his memory may be made to Newfield Fire & Rescue,P.O. Box 170,West Newfield, ME 04095.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous