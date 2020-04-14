Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 4/15 5:30 p.m. Sustainability & Transportation Committee Zoom
Thur. 4/16 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 4/16 4 p.m. Development Corporation
Tues. 4/21 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Tues. 4/21 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom
Wed. 4/22 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Wed. 4/22 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee
