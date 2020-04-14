Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  4/15  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability & Transportation Committee  Zoom

Thur.  4/16  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  4/16  4 p.m.  Development Corporation

Tues.  4/21  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Tues.  4/21  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom

Wed.  4/22  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Wed.  4/22  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee

