STANDISH – Carl “Bucky” Preston Sanborn Jr., 88, passed away on April 11, 2020. He was born in Baldwin on Dec. 15, 1931, the son of the late Carl Preston Sr. and Doris Mae (Johnson) Sanborn.After graduating from Standish High School, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He married Florence Ann Nute in 1957 and they were married for 63 years. Carl worked at Southworth Machine Company for many years. He was a devoted family man, avid hunter and loyal Red Sox fan. Carl is predeceased by a son, Gregory. He is survived by his beloved wife, Florence; his children, Jeffrey Sanborn and wife Catherine, Bonnie Knight and husband Larry, Sterling Sanborn and wife Sonia, Benjamin Sanborn and Joel Sanborn; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Carl made his wishes clear and you will find them written here: “Burn, urn and return, ashes to ashes, dust to dust. Though we are not in a hurry, dying’s a must.Rituals, customs and traditions of man, Are something I will avoid if I can. Funeral services I detest.A few mourn the loss, feeling happy they’re alive the rest. So my request is, there will be no service at all. To those that would have attended I say “Go have a ball.” As for arrangements after I’ve died, They will come and give me a ride to the crèmatorium. When they are through, they will bring me to Dow’s Corner Cemetery, the burial to do. I’m sure you already know my wish, But this note your memory will refresh. No funeral, no service and no people. I appreciate it. God Bless Love, Buck” The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell House for their support and comfort of Carl in his final weeks. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US Rte. 1 Scarborough, ME 04074 or Livingstone Community Church 711 Ossipee Trail West P.O. Box 126 Standish, ME 04084

