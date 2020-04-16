Three 23-year-olds from Portland were rescued Thursday after spending the night in a four-wheel-drive vehicle that got stuck in deep snow on an unplowed road north of Rangeley.

Samuel Luebbert, Jessica Haskell and Chad Mason had left Wednesday for a daylong fishing trip, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

Family members reported them missing Thursday morning, after they failed to return home as expected and couldn’t be reached by cellphone.

Game wardens, Rangeley police officers and firefighters, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Border Patrol joined the search.

Jeff Beach, chief pilot with the warden service, located the 2018 Jeep Wrangler around 11 a.m. on Lincoln Pond Road, near Azischos Lake, northwest of Rangeley.

Game warden Mike Pierre and four Border Patrol agents drove snowmobiles and a truck to the site and used a winch to free the stuck vehicle. All three occupants were in good health and able to travel back to Portland.

