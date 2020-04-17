Town updates

All town facilities will be closed to the public through April 30 and all in-person Parks and Recreation programs are suspended until further notice. Trails will remain opening for the time being. For further updates, visit standishrec.com.

Remote activities

The Standish Parks and Recreation Department is hosting remote activities for children in the before- and after-school program and for seniors who regularly participate in Active Seniors programs. Activities are hosted through Zoom video conference software. Dates and times will be listed on standishrec.com as they become available.

Face masks

Face masks are currently available for purchase from standishrec.com and are delivered to your home. Mask donations are also being accepted and can be dropped off in the tax collection drop box outside the Standish Municipal Center front door. Questions about purchases or donations can be emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

Food pantry

The Standish Food Pantry has temporarily moved to the Standish Congregational Church at 25 Oak Hill Road. Pre-packed boxes of food are brought out to your car during pickup. Anyone with specific dietary needs or restrictions can call 358-0359 to make a request. There is no residency requirement or registration process needed to receive food. For more information and further updates, visit standishfoodpantry.org or visit the Standish Food Pantry Facebook page.

