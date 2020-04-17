GORHAM – Howard L. Ranger, 84, died peacefully, Sunday, April 12, 2020, Easter morning, after a long battle with Parkinson’s, in the presence of his daughters, Melanie and Maralee. Howard graduated Deering High School in Portland, shy with white-blonde hair so white, he was given the name “Whitey” while working at SD Warren Paper Mill. It was that hair that made his late wife, Mary, fall in love him as they met on the bleachers at Beech Ridge Speedway where he raced. Howard and Mary married in 1958 and had a son, Clayton, and two daughters, Mel and Mara. He worked at the mill, developing a patent for a paper they manufactured. He would leave to start a flooring/carpentry business that ended a couple years later. He would become a long-haul truck driver, retiring at 73 years old. Howard was a quiet man with a huge presence, always ready to help and lend his talents to anyone in need. He and Mary were active in their church, he was a song leader and Mary the pianist. He had a beautiful baritone voice and enjoyed singing gospel music. Friends and family admired his strength, positivity and determination not to let Parkinson’s diminish his spirit as it did his body; and, will be great missed by all who had the privilege to meet him. Howard is survived by his two daughters, Melanie Ranger and Maralee Ranger.He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Aslin; and son, Clayton Ranger.A memorial service will be held when given the OK by the state to congregate. To express condolences and to participate in Howard’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

