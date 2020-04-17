The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is seeking public review and comment on its proposed recreational fishing plan update opening.

Fishing is a traditional use of the National Wildlife Refuge System. At the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, people of all backgrounds and abilities are welcome to participate in recreational fishing. Maine’s beautiful coastline is a well-known destination for anglers seeking striped bass, Atlantic mackerel and other saltwater species. All refuge waters open to fishing are tidal waters.

The public is invited to review the draft documents for updates to our proposed fishing program, including the Draft Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination and Environmental Assessment. These documents will be available for a 45-day comment period. Comments are due no later than May 7.

Rachel Carson NWR is proposing to slightly expand opportunities for saltwater fishing on refuge lands.

Draft documents are available online at the refuge’s official website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Rachel_Carson/visit/fishing.html.

Contact the refuge at 207-646-9226 or at the emails listed above to request more information.

