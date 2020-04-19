Greg Kesich’s April 12 column, “Looking for the ‘plan’ behind COVID,” spoke to me clearly. I have been so bothered by the conspiracy theories surrounding this terrible pandemic.

Why cannot we look to any of our many crises, and for sure this pandemic, as an opportunity? Some of us look at a crisis and ask, “Who is to blame?” Others of us take the same look and ask, “What can I learn from this?”

Looking for conspiracies is a sure sign of laziness. To search for a “plan” takes no effort. I can blame Bill Gates – he wants to sell his vaccine. The Democratic Party – a way to defeat Donald Trump. The Chinese – they are trying to weaken this country. The progressives – they want to transform Maine and the U.S. into their own image.

We could go on and on, for potential conspiracies are a dime a dozen. They are sound and fury signifying nothing – and they take absolutely no thought.

Whether personally or as a society, all problems, mistakes, disasters and pandemics demand that we look for knowledge and learning. Thus, the next time around (and there will be a “next time around”), we will be forewarned, better prepared and ready.

C. Waite Maclin

Portland

