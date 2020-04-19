BIDDEFORD – Dorothy Grenier, 96, of Saco, passed away on April 16, 2020 at St. Andre Healthcare Facility in Biddeford. She was born on March 16, 1924, daughter of the late John and Josephine (Tanselle) Giammarino. Dorothy grew up in Biddeford and attended local schools. On Dec. 31, 1947, she married Armand Grenier in San Francisco. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She spent a lot of her time at home surrounded by her family. She loved to read and was an exceptional cook and will always be remembered for the delicious sweets she was so well known for.She is survived by her sister, Carmella Giammarino of Old Orchard Beach; sons Armand Grenier of Arizona, Wayne Grenier of New Hampshire, Donald Grenier (Debbie) of Lyman, daughters, Robyn Packard (Steve) of Pennsylvania, Claudia Grandy of Saco; as well as 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Armand Grenier in 2009. The family will be holding a small private service in the next few days and a larger celebration of life for all family and friends in the next few months, after the risk associated with COVID-19 has decreased. To share online condolences, please visit www.hopememorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations in Dorothy Grenier’s name to:Dyer Library Associationc/o Leslie Rounds, Executive Director371 Main St.Saco ME 04072

