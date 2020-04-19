WESTBROOK – John Paul Loiselle, 87, of Westbrook, formerly of Ormond Beach, Fla. and Lincoln, R.I., passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Adrien P. Loiselle and Ida (Parent) Loiselle. John was the beloved husband of Jeannine Denise (Lemay) Loiselle for 63 years and dad to Denise (Loiselle) Douglass (Rex Douglass), Paul Loiselle (Trish Williams), Thomas Loiselle (Paula Mooney), Peter Loiselle (Janka), Jonathan Loiselle (Heidi Canestrari); Pépère to 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother, Joseph Gerard Loiselle, his sister, Madeleine (Loiselle) Pate; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Wilfred, Norbert, Ernest and Joseph Raymond Loiselle. He was a veteran of the USAF, graduated with a degree in accounting from Johnson and Wales, completed a real estate program there and also attended URI. John worked as an accountant before he became the treasurer/finance director for the cities of Central Falls and East Providence, R.I. He was also the owner of Lemay and Loiselle Insurance, bought and sold real estate, and owned a successful tax service. After completing his tenure in public accounting, he went to work for the Providence Industrial National Bank (Fleet Bank/BofA) where he played a critical role in service to the towns, cities, and the State of Rhode Island. He retired as a vice president in 1996 at age 63. He was an active civic leader serving in many capacities and sharing his experience and expertise with a long list of agencies, entities and municipalities. John was also a very successful investor but his biggest and most valuable investment was his family, his children, grandchildren and now his great-grandchildren. Family was most important to John and that included his extended family. He was always very kind and generous to everyone, and helped family members, friends and acquaintances throughout his life. John and Jeannine are devout believers with great faith that has been demonstrated throughout their lives. Their faith and faithfulness to each other is a great example to everyone they know, especially their children. John was a self-taught piano player, active in tennis, bowling, skiing, swimming and occasionally, golf. He enjoyed playing cribbage, bingo, cards and games. John had a great sense of humor and disarming smile that could light up a room. Despite some health challenges in his later years, he always rallied to join in the fun. The family would like to thank and recognize Hospice of Southern Maine for their compassionate and loving care, especially nurse Jay, CNA Jessica and Lee, a beloved hospice volunteer. Many thanks also to brother-in-law Roland; nephews, Eric and Michael, Diana and Ashley for their time, care, love and support. Due to the current circumstances, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. To express condolences and to participate in John’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, please choose a tax deductible donation to the In-Home program of Hospice of Southern Maine (hospiceofsouthernmaine.org -Select “Make an Online Gift”)in John’s name.

