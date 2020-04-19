PORTLAND – Robert J. Callahan, 84, of Portland, formerly of Pawtucket, R.I., died Friday April 17, 2020 in his home with family. Born in Pawtucket, RI., he attended schools in Pawtucket.As an honest and God loving man, he dedicated his life to serving others. Whether it was donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Shriner’s, buying toys for children who were in need or giving to the Wounded Warrior Project, Bob had a deep love for everyone he met. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and during his retirement, he spent his time with family, gardening, working at Hannaford on Riverside Street, welcoming the people to Walmart in Falmouth and then part time work at Dunkin Donuts in Falmouth. He was also a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland.He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Anna Gikas-Callahan in 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Michael and his wife Pattie, William and his wife Donna and three daughters, Victoria Crane, Diane Sylvester and her husband Michael, and Megan Dupont. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jesse, Luke, Amanda, Leah, Randy, Arianna, Joshua, and Nicholai; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Northen Light Hospice because they were so amazing with him in keeping him comfortable and advocating for him. Due to the current circumstances, private visiting hours and a service will be held at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home. A burial will be in Forest City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share memories or to offer online condolences to Robert’s family please visit, www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »