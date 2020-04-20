FRIDAY, May 15, 2020. 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto will interview Maine CEOs for insights on how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

Michael Bourque became The MEMIC Group’s second President and CEO in the company’s history in September 2017.

Bourque previously served under founding president John Leonard for more than two decades, culminating that time as Senior Vice President for External Affairs and corporate secretary. In that role, Mike oversaw corporate marketing efforts that helped drive the growth of The MEMIC Group from a single state workers’ compensation carrier to a super-regional specialist with policyholders across the country.

Bourque is a graduate of the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Before joining MEMIC, Mike was an editor for a trade association based in Washington, DC. Previously, he was an award-winning journalist, working for daily newspapers in Maine and Alaska.

Bourque is involved in numerous charity and community building causes. He is a member of the board of directors of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the Maine Cancer Foundation and the United Way of Greater Portland. He was the chair of the 2016 United Way of Greater Portland’s Campaign Committee, which raised more than $8 million. He serves on the FocusMaine Steering Committee, the University of Maine’s Board of Visitors and the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine (CMTM) Advisory Board.

