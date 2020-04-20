A protest of Gov. Janet Mills order to stay safe at home, copying others that have taken place around the country, came to Augusta at midday Monday.

At least 100 people showed up with signs and gathered around the State House. Many wore makes, and many did not maintain the 6-foot social distance recommendation.

On Friday afternoon, an anonymous press release was sent out by groups calling themselves ReOpen Maine and Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine, indicating they would be protesting Monday. The release echoed the same talking points given in other states around protests taking place there.

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny,” the press release stated. “Business owners are being forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls. This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless. We cannot stand by and watch our neighbors suffer while the government considers prolonging these painful conditions. The economy should be reopened on 5/1 for healthy citizens continuing enhanced sanitation habits to prevent any virus from spreading. Those with compromised immune systems should not have to re-enter the economy or workforce if they do not feel comfortable.”

They called for the “restrictions” to be rolled back on May 1. Gov. Mills has extended her executive order until May 15.

While the press release about the protest effort didn’t include any names, an Aroostook County state representative said he was organizing it. Rep. Chris Johansen, R-Monticello, said Friday that he wants Mills to ease some of the restrictions she placed on businesses deemed non-essential that have been forced to close.

And at least one prominent conservative political voice called for the state economy to “reopen” but didn’t attend the rally in person. That was the choice of Adrienne Bennett, a Republican candidate for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, who instead put a call out on Twitter for her supporters to create homemade protest signs and post them on social media.

We need to send a clear message to @GovJanetMills that we cannot close down our state indefinitely. The time has come for a plan to reopen. Maine needs strong leadership to save our jobs and reopen our economy. #mepolitics #ReOpenMaine https://t.co/ZtJHUHKKYJ — Adrienne Bennett (@AdrienneMaine) April 20, 2020

“I have made the decision to participate in the protests virtually, using the megaphone of social media to call on Governor Mills to do her job and develop a plan to safely reopen Maine,” Bennett said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read all of our coverage on how coronavirus is affecting Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: