Scarborough Public Library is celebrating National Library week from April 19 to April 25. The American Library Association’s original theme for the week was Find Your Place at the Library, focusing on the wide ranging services offered by the nation’s libraries including access to books, movies and online resources, and support for families, businesses, and job seekers.

Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closure of libraries nationwide, the theme has been changed to Find the Library at Your Place. Needing to be resourceful and resilient during this quickly evolving crisis, libraries including the Scarborough Public Library are supplementing their existing digital resources, accessible by home bound patrons, and transitioning to virtual programming including online story times and discussion groups.

In Scarborough, librarians continue to offer reference help and technical support for accessing its electronic resources. You can reach a librarian by email at [email protected] or by phone at 396-6276. You can also request a library card by email if you do not have one and would like to access digital resources such as Cloud Library ebooks and eaudibooks, Kanopy video streaming, Flipster digital magazines, or Lynda.com online learning.

Library Director Nancy Crowell notes “The 50th anniversary of Earth Day falls during the middle of National Library Week on Wednesday, April 22. National Library Week will also find us celebrating the Library’s long history of and deep commitment to environmental best practices on this important half-century milestone for Earth Day.” For the next week, the Library’s StoryWalk will be installed at Memorial Park. Families can enjoy an active, outdoor story experience.

Patrons are still being encouraged to hold onto their library materials, including those from other libraries. Due dates system-wide have been extended to June 1 and fines have been suspended.

Follow Scarborough Public Library’s commemoration of National Library on www.facebook.com/scarboroughpubliclibrary and www.instagram.com/scarboroughpubliclibrary and take part in the national celebration by following the hashtags #NationalLibraryWeek and #LibrariesTransform.####

