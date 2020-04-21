Memorial Day parade canceled

The South Portland War Veterans’ Memorial Association, which is made up of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 832 and the American Legion Post 35, announced April 17 that they have canceled the 2020 Memorial Day Parade.

Due to the cancellations of many other events, school closings and especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was considered a prudent move to eliminate any unnecessary contact. A date for the placing of the flags ceremony will be determined at a later date.

In a written statement, the association said, “As veterans we especially are so sorry to disappoint everyone, especially the children. Thank you for your support.”

Southern Maine Community College to offer online summer courses

Southern Maine Community College is offering summer term courses online, but is not planning to hold any in-person classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of classes that were previously scheduled will be offered online, while classes that cannot be held online have been canceled. The summer term begins May 26 and ends Aug. 7.

“We don’t yet know the long-term impact of the pandemic, but we made this decision now to give students time to adjust their plans,” said Paul Charpentier, SMCC vice president and academic dean, in a written statement. “Making the decision now to offer only online courses also gives our faculty time to enhance and optimize the online delivery of courses during the summer.”

Summer registration is now open. Students currently enrolled in a degree program can register using the MySMCC online student portal. Incoming degree-seeking students can register once they are accepted and have attended orientation.

People not enrolled in a degree program who simply want to take some courses will need to submit a registration form available online, but don’t need to apply for admission.

To browse and register for available courses, visit www.smccME.edu/courses.

