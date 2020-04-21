About 15,000 small businesses in Maine have received emergency loan funding totaling more than $1.9 billion through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Throughout New England, nearly 107,000 businesses received loans totaling $20.8 billion through the program, part of the federal CARES Act passed in late March.

“The Paycheck Protection Program is saving millions of jobs and providing much-needed relief to help New England’s small businesses make it through this challenging time,” said Wendell G. Davis, the SBA’s New England regional administrator, in a news release.

Nationally, there have been about 1.7 million approvals for $342.28 billion through 4,975 lenders, according to the SBA. That is more than 14 years’ worth of SBA loans processed in less than 14 days, it said.

About three-quarters of the loans were for less than $150,000, demonstrating the program’s accessibility to very small businesses, the SBA said.

The Program provided funds to a wide variety of industries in all sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, food and hospitality services, health care, agriculture and retail, among many others, it said.

The $349 billion program ran out of money Thursday, and ongoing negotiations between Congress and the Trump administration to provide additional funding for the program have yet to bear fruit.

However, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that lawmakers are close to reaching a deal that would replenish the fund with more than $300 billion.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: