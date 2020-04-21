SCARBOROUGH – Maine just lost one of its finest lobstermen.David Joseph Provencher, 62, a lifelong Scarborough and Pine Point resident, died at home surrounded by family on April 14, 2020, after an illness.He was born on October 26, 1957, the son of Roland and Norma Richard Provencher. He graduated from Scarborough High School, where he was a standout soccer player playing left wing on the school’s mid-1970s state championship teams. Upon graduation in 1976, he attended University of Maine at Presque Isle as a math major, finishing his college education at what is now the Southern Maine Technical College. He worked as a stern man in high school, mentored by his close friend Joey Anderson, and after graduating college decided to pursue lobstering full time. For more than 40 years he was a lobsterman based out of Pine Point. He enjoyed having his own business and liked nothing better than being out on the ocean every day he could.Dave and Robin Riveglia met in 1979 and married in 1982. They could not have asked for a better life together. They have two sons: Lucas, born in 1989, and Nathan, born in 1993 who both were his pride and joy. The family resided in Scarborough and for many years operated the family business, The Dairy Corner, on Route One in Scarborough.A devoted husband, father and friend, Dave was a kind and caring person and had a great sense of humor. When he was not on the “Robins Nest” he was often seen riding his bike or on the golf course. A true Mainer he loved winter, especially their ski house at Sugarloaf but also liked a winter getaway to the Caribbean.A sports enthusiast, Dave enjoyed playing sports and enjoyed watching them, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins, whose games he never missed.David was predeceased by his father in 1974 and mother in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Robin Riveglia Provencher of Scarborough; sons, Lucas Provencher of New York City and Nathan Provencher and his fiancé Rachael Millett of Scarborough; sister, Diane Diaco and her husband Peter Diaco of Scarborough; mother-in-law, Sally Riveglia; sister-in laws Cindy Riveglia and Lisa Riveglia and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Private burial was held on April 18. The celebration of life will follow when the state allows. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers please send donations toMaine Lobstermen’s Association2 Storer St.Suite 203Kennebunk, ME 04043

