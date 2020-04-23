Help hotline
The town has organized a group of volunteers to assist residents who can not leave their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who need help with picking up groceries, medications or mail should call the Buxton Community Outreach hotline at 841-7320.
Selectmen monitoring impact
The Board of Selectmen continues to meet in weekly emergency sessions to keep an eye on the impact of the COVD-19 pandemic.
It is scheduled to meet virtually at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, as Town Hall remains closed.
Chairman of the Board Chad Poitras said last week crime is down in the town and there have have been very few break-ins in the area.
“It seems like everyone is behaving themselves,” Poitras said.
