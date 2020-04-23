PORTLAND – Robert “Bobby” Thomas Smith, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 19, 2020 at his home in Portland. He was born on Nov. 17, 1969, the son of Donald and Barbara “Boscott” Smith in Banbury, England.Bobby’s life was spent growing up on Peaks Island and he graduated from Portland High School. Long before he graduated from high school however, he became what was believed to be Maine’s youngest licensed plumber at the age of 12, where he proudly worked with his father and brother at Casco Bay Plumbing and Heating.He married the love of his life, Melissa Paradis, on June 3, 1995. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Devyn and Erin Smith, both of Portland. Bobby loved his family and everything that he would do was in some way directed by what was best for them. He wanted to be able to provide for them and love them in every way possible. He was the definition of a family man. Bobby loved music and was a lighting specialist for the band Kopterz, but also loved to play the guitar. He was immensely proud of his Irish Heritage, following the politics and happenings in Ireland. He loved soccer or what was better known to him as football with his favorite team being the Celtic Football Club of Scotland. He was an avid sports fan with a love for hockey. Many nights were spent watching Bruins games with his family and his cat, who is proudly named, Tuukka. He also loved the Sox, Lakers, and most importantly, the Raiders. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and father-in-law in their younger years, spending many hunting and fishing seasons at the camp in Dover-Foxcroft. His friends would tell you a lot about Bobby but the most important thing would be that he was a hell raiser, fun to be around always, and loyal as the day is long.He is survived by his parents, Donald and Barbara Smith of Falmouth, his wife of 25 years, Melissa, two loving and beautiful daughters, Devyn and Erin Smith, and a brother, Frank Smith, all of Portland. Committal services will be private at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday April 23, 2020. You may offer your condolences and share all your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.”May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside!” Irish Proverb

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous