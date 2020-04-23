In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Portland Public Schools announced the opening of a 10th meal site Thursday as well as the expansion of a program providing families with bags of groceries during extended school closures.

In addition to the nine meal distribution sites in place, the district will offer free breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18 at the Reiche Community School starting Monday.

The Locker Project, a nonprofit organization currently offering bags of groceries on a first-come, first-served basis at eight other mainland schools, will also be adding Reiche to its list. The bags of groceries will be available there on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The nine other distribution sites for school meals are: Deering High School, East End Community School, King Middle School, Lyman Moore Middle School, Peaks Island Elementary School, Portland High School, Presumpscot Elementary School, Riverton Elementary School and Rowe Elementary School.

Meals can be picked up at each site between 10 a.m. and noon weekdays at the bus loop. Parents do not need to bring their children with them in order to receive the meals and their families do not need to qualify for free or reduced price lunch.

In addition to Reiche, the Locker Project offers free food bags to families on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the Presumpscot, King, Rowe, and East End schools and at the same time on Thursdays at PHS, DHS, Riverton, and Lyman Moore schools.

