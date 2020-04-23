Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 13-19.

Summonses

4/15 at 5:39 p.m. Nicholas Owen Tavares, 32, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

4/18 at 3:33 p.m. Bryant L. Feyler, 42, of Gorham, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Robert Pellerin on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

4/19 at 10:37 a.m. Nasreen Shahid, 51, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by taking.

Fire calls

4/13 at 11:48 a.m. Odor investigation on Burnham Road.

4/13 at 1:29 p.m. Odor investigation on Border Road.

4/13 at 2:39 p.m. Structure fire on Black Point Road.

4/13 at 3:27 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/13 at 5:39 p.m. Odor investigation on Dressier Road.

4/13 at 8:21 p.m. Vehicle fire in the southbound lane of Interstate 95.

4/15 at 7:48 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/15 at 1:53 p.m. Smoke investigation on Johnson Road.

4/15 at 7:02 p.m. Assist Gorham.

4/15 at 7:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Griffin Road.

4/16 at 1:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

4/16 at 3:43 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

4/16 at 1:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

4/16 at 3:09 p.m. Smoke detector alarm on Route 1.

4/16 at 9:51 p.m. Assist Portland.

4/17 at 7:44 p.m. Report of controlled burn on Imperial Lane.

4/18 at 10:15 a.m. Odor investigation on Spurwink Road.

4/18 at 3:44 p.m. Smoke detector alarm on River Sands Drive.

4/19 at 9:40 a.m. Assist Gorham.

4/19 at 1:01 p.m. Structure fire on Gorham Road.

4/19 at 1:16 p.m. Odor investigation on Woodfield Drive.

4/19 at 8:37 p.m. Smoke investigation on the corner of Payne Road and Route 1.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from April 13-19.

