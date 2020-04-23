Arrests
No arrests were reported from April 13-19.
Summonses
4/15 at 5:39 p.m. Nicholas Owen Tavares, 32, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.
4/18 at 3:33 p.m. Bryant L. Feyler, 42, of Gorham, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Robert Pellerin on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.
4/19 at 10:37 a.m. Nasreen Shahid, 51, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by taking.
Fire calls
4/13 at 11:48 a.m. Odor investigation on Burnham Road.
4/13 at 1:29 p.m. Odor investigation on Border Road.
4/13 at 2:39 p.m. Structure fire on Black Point Road.
4/13 at 3:27 p.m. Assist Gorham.
4/13 at 5:39 p.m. Odor investigation on Dressier Road.
4/13 at 8:21 p.m. Vehicle fire in the southbound lane of Interstate 95.
4/15 at 7:48 a.m. Assist Gorham.
4/15 at 1:53 p.m. Smoke investigation on Johnson Road.
4/15 at 7:02 p.m. Assist Gorham.
4/15 at 7:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Griffin Road.
4/16 at 1:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.
4/16 at 3:43 a.m. Assist Westbrook.
4/16 at 1:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.
4/16 at 3:09 p.m. Smoke detector alarm on Route 1.
4/16 at 9:51 p.m. Assist Portland.
4/17 at 7:44 p.m. Report of controlled burn on Imperial Lane.
4/18 at 10:15 a.m. Odor investigation on Spurwink Road.
4/18 at 3:44 p.m. Smoke detector alarm on River Sands Drive.
4/19 at 9:40 a.m. Assist Gorham.
4/19 at 1:01 p.m. Structure fire on Gorham Road.
4/19 at 1:16 p.m. Odor investigation on Woodfield Drive.
4/19 at 8:37 p.m. Smoke investigation on the corner of Payne Road and Route 1.
EMS:
Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from April 13-19.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
Press Play: Listen to Deep Gold cover ‘Hallelujah’
-
Local & State
Five new deaths from coronavirus in Maine; deadliest single day so far
-
The Forecaster
South Portland issues emergency leash law
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough officials revising $95M budget
-
Times Record
Freeport’s Finegan Announces Run for Maine Legislature