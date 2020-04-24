Support for seniors

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Windham Food Pantry, is offering delivery of food items to Windham’s seniors. Call Senior Services at 892-1905 and someone will return your call in a timely manner. You can order food items that include pasta, fruit, proteins and more. The Parks & Rec van will pick up the food at the Pantry and deliver it to your home. The service is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department is also available to pick up prescriptions for seniors. Call your pharmacy and ask them to get your prescription ready for pickup. Then, advise Senior Services and someone from their staff will pick up your medications and deliver them to you. To make the experience go smoothly, consider paying for your prescription over the phone. If you have any questions, call 892-1905.

Also, if you know of a senior who is alone and isolated and may need a friendly phone call to boost their spirits, let the town’s senior program coordinator, Lynn Bucknell, know and she will arrange for a well-being phone call to be placed to that individual. Bucknell can be reached at 572-0342. Also contact Bucknell if you would like to volunteer to make some calls.

Make a time capsule

Having trouble coming up with ways to keep the kids occupied during these stay-at-home days? Why not consider a time capsule? It’s a good way for the family to reflect on this historic time and how it has affected our everyday lives. Long Creations, a graphic design Etsy shop based in Canada, has time capsule workbooks for children and adults, free of charge. Go to letsembark.ca/time-capsule to download yours.

Marco Polo

An easy and fun way to connect with your family and friends is by using an app called Marco Polo. This app lets you leave video messages without both parties having to be together at the same time. You can see each other without having to disrupt schedules or coordinate time zones. For more information, visit the Marco Polo website at marcopolo.me. You can thank the Windham Public Library’s children’s librarian, Miss Sam, for this helpful information.

Haley Pal can be contacted at haleypal.aol.com.

