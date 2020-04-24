Protesters assembled Friday afternoon at the corner of Capital and Chamberlain streets near the Maine State House in Augusta. It was the second protest of the week, opposing “stay safe at home” and other executive orders signed by Gov. Janet Mills in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 70 people lined the streets, with more in parked cars and other vehicles circling past the protesters. Friday’s protest effort was smaller than Monday’s, which brought hundreds to the state capitol.

augusta maine, coronavirus
