STANDISH – We are sad to announce that Sylvia Cyr, 75, passed away on April 24, 2020, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.She was born in Rastatt, Germany on July 30, 1944, daughter of Carmen Traue and stepdaughter of Alexander Traue.After graduating from Rastatt High School, Sylvia met her husband, Claude Cyr, and they married in Rastatt, Germany on May 1, 1963. After their marriage they honeymooned by traveling throughout Europe. Soon after the honeymoon Claude and Sylvia made their home in Hamlin and raised their family on the Cyr homestead. Once living in Maine, she also graduated from Van Buren High School.Sylvia was always busy doing volunteer work at church, library, chamber of commerce and at school when her children were growing up. She helped with the church fair and Bereavement Committee. She was an advocate of higher education and happy to see her children all graduate from college. She loved to read and work in her garden in Hamlin and in her current home in Standish. Sylvia took great pride in keeping the landscape of her home and the interior of the house in pristine condition at all times. Sylvia always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and developed a special relationship with many of them over the years.Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband, Claude Cyr; her children, Mark Cyr and his wife Roxanne Cyr, Elaine Perkins and her husband Todd Perkins, and Karen Cummings and her husband Scott Cummings. She is survived by six grandchildren, Cortney Cyr, Katie and Shannon Clark, and Ashley, Sarah, and Connor Cummings; three step-grandchildren, Nick Handville, Jordon and Devon Perkins; and four great-grandchildren. Sylvia’s family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for all of their support and care.A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Anne’s Church in Gorham when it is safer for everyone to gather.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous