The news about the deaths of hundreds of Corona victims consumes all of us. We feel saddened and even depressed. Well, it is OK to think, feel, and grieve. Grieve for those who’ve died during this pandemic. The survivors have no opportunity for closure, cannot hug each other and weep and console each other.

Grieving is a ritual that transcends social and cultural differences. Even in secular societies, survivors participate in some combination of prayer and remembrance to honor the departed. These traditions are being upended by strict social distancing ordinances, forcing people to find new ways to grieve. These are extraordinary times. And extraordinary times demand extraordinary actions.

As a member of the Baha’i community, I wanted to offer my community’s position on how we handle the current problems. Religious rituals and practices, especially at times of grieving and internment of the deceased, is the most sensitive and emotional issue. Baha’is have specific laws related to preparation of the body, shroud, burial and the prayers for the dead. However, we all keep two principles in mind; following the government directives and observing the scientific facts. Everything else could be put on temporary hold for the sake of public health and safety. The Baha’is have suspended all their religious meetings and moved on various virtual platforms. Even should authorities mandate cremation, we abide – no question asked.

If we all unite and with one heart withstand and endure, the better days are right around the corner.

Nasser Rohani

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: