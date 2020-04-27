Orean “MeMee” Dionne 1920 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Orean “MeMee” Dionne, 100, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, just 26 days after family and friends found unique and innovative ways to celebrate her 100th birthday in the midst of a pandemic. Born in Berlin, N.H., she was Orrin and Josie (Landry) Getchell’s only daughter in a family of four boys. She attended school in a one room schoolhouse in Litchfield and later in West Monroe, La. Orean and Robert E. Dionne were married during World War II, on May 25, 1944, by Rev. William Dauphin, in a double ring ceremony at St. John the Baptist Rectory. Bob and Orean moved to Church Road in 1946, where they raised their family and where Orean remained for 74 years. Never a stranger to hard work, she was raised on a farm, and later worked in the office of the Pejepscot Paper Company and at the Jay Brush Corporation. The Dionnes’ opened Bob’s Lunch on Maine Street in Brunswick in 1954. When the Route 1 by-pass was constructed in 1960, the establishment moved to Cushing Street and renamed Bob and Orean’s Restaurant. Orean’s last employment was in dining services at Bowdoin College’s Moulton Union, retiring in May 1985. Their “camp” on Sabattus Lake in Greene was truly her happy place, while also frequenting Ocean City, Md. Traveling the Maine roads, and visiting Texas, Lake Tahoe, Virginia and Florida were proven fun times for both Orean and Bob. In addition to her parents, Orean is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Dionne of 56 years; and her four brothers, Irving, Rodger, Ralph and Everett Getchell. She is eternally loved and deeply missed by her four children, Carol Hall (Frank), Burke, Va., DeDee Furbish, Boothbay, Russell Dionne (Elizabeth), West Bath, Roger Dionne, West Bath; seven grandchildren, Kelly Vogel (Chris), Leesburg, Va., Sean Thompson (Jennifer) Roswell, Ga., Kimberly Curless (Peter), Raymond, Erin Thompson, Burke, Va., Justin Dionne (Cara), Topsham, Robin Dionne, Gorham, Emily Dionne, Portland; nine great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Gabriella, Mason, Dalton, Ella, Reese, Cooper, Tanner and Fletcher; a brother and sister-in-law, Roland and Barbara Dionne, Annandale, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Timeless and traditional Orean lived a full and rich life. She will be remembered as a caring and generous woman who opened her heart to all, remained forever young with her “Gett’er Done” attitude, and attributed her longevity to her loving family. Services will be held when pandemic restrictions subside. Arrangements are under the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME 04011. To share your thoughts and condolences with Orean’s family, please visit https://www.brackettfh.com/ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHANS Home Health and Hospice 45 Baribeau, Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 (https://www.chanshome health.com). Please note your donation is in memory of Orean Dionne.

