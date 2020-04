Scarborough Police identified the driver of a fatal crash on Pine Point Road as a teenager from Old Orchard Beach.

Police said Christopher Thompson, 19, of Old Orchard Beach, was the person inside a car that was discovered Monday overturned in the marsh near Pine Point Road.

Thompson was driving and the lone occupant, police said. He was traveling southbound on Pine Point Rd. when the vehicle went off the roadway. It’s unclear if the crash occurred Monday or at some point earlier. The vehicle was discovered about 10 a.m. by Maine Marine Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

