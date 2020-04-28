Bruce Austin 1935 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Bruce Austin, (also affectionately known as “Brut!,” and “Bump,”) passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born in Brunswick, on April 15, 1935, to Margaret and Earle Austin. Tragically, a few months after his birth, his father drowned during a fishing trip, leaving him to be raised by his mother and his extended family, including aunts and uncles, and his special cousin, Sookie Varney. His mother later married Harold Warming, and several years later, his sister, Tina, was born. On December 29, 1962, he married Annette Bourgette; they were known for being great dancers together, particularly when jitterbugging. With their two daughters, summers were enjoyed at Bruce’s parents’ home in Harpswell where swimming, horseshoes, and “tea time,” became traditions. Even more so, Bruce loved spending time with family and close friends at Popham Beach, where they rented camps for many years. Bruce attended local schools, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1953, where he excelled in track, holding the discus record for several decades. After high school, he briefly attended the University of Maine, Orono; ultimately returning to the family business, Warming’s Market/IGA, where he had worked as a teen, and later assumed ownership in 1975, retiring in 2000. He was a huge fan of Boston sports teams, including the Boston Celtics, especially in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s; the Red Sox, and the New England Patriots (shortly after hearing Gronk went to Tampa Bay to be with Brady, he literally took his last breath). As a result of his daughter attending Syracuse University, he became a fan of the Orangemen’s basketball team, rooting them to win a national championship in 2003. Bruce was a member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge, #2043 as well as the Kora Shriners. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Annette. Together they built their life in Brunswick, for many years living on Magean Street, running the store and raising a family. Additional survivors include a son, Earle Rice, wife Liz, and grandchildren Christopher, Brian, and Sarah, of Tulsa, Okla.; daughter, Patti Johnson and her partner, Tim May of North Yarmouth; daughter, Susan Austin, husband Matt Cromarty, and granddaughter, as well as “Bump’s,” biggest fan, Leah, of Westbrook; and special family member, Laura Miller, of Tenants Harbor. He also leaves his sister Tina Warming Lichtenberg of Harpswell, niece Elizabeth Leclerc, her husband, Chris, and their children Dana and Grace. Bruce was a quintessential Mainer with a dry wit, mischievous smile, and love of family and friends. In keeping with his traditional salutation, upon any departure, “See You in Church!!” In light of the recent pandemic, there can be no funeral service at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Bruce was a lifelong animal lover from his childhood dog, Sally, to many cats and dogs since; therefore in lieu of cards/flowers, donations, in his name would be appreciated at Mid Coast Humane 190 Pleasant Street Brunswick, ME 04011

