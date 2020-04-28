Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 4/29 4 p.m. Temporary Art Review Zoom
Thur. 4/30 5 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Task Force
Mon. 5/4 5:30 p.m. City Council
Tues. 5/5 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 5/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 5/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
