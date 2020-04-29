GORHAM — The Town Council will meet in a special session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, via Zoom to discuss adjusting the municipal tax due date.

The board will consider changing the tax due date from May 15 to June 16 “due to economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in its notice of the meeting.

The meeting will be streamed over GOCAM and Facebook live. The staff recommends those who would like to make a public comment about the tax due date to email written comments by 4 p.m Thursday to [email protected]

To join the meeting, follow this link, us02web.zoom.us/j/89455625434, or join by phone by calling 1-(929)-205-6099 and entering Webinar ID: 894 5562 5434.

