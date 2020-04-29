May pole dancers at Willard School in South Portland in 1925 are Lenora Bangert, Romona Rines, Beverly White, Frances Moore, Lucille David, Betty Preble, Hazel Libby, Marcia Haskell, Jane Winslow, Berta Singer, Helen Smith, Louise Tarling, Dorothea Strout, Doris Queen, Natalie Falconi, and Helene Apt.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Now 34 years later, ex-Mariners relive night when Roger Clemens struck out 20
-
Local & State
Maine’s most popular parks to remain closed
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Study suggests rare cause of Highland Lake algae blooms
-
Business
Fed signals it will likely hold rates near zero for months
-
Nation & World
Federal court: Kansas can’t require voters to show citizenship proof