Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #21647.

May pole dancers at Willard School in South Portland in 1925 are Lenora Bangert, Romona Rines, Beverly White, Frances Moore, Lucille David, Betty Preble, Hazel Libby, Marcia Haskell, Jane Winslow, Berta Singer, Helen Smith, Louise Tarling, Dorothea Strout, Doris Queen, Natalie Falconi, and Helene Apt.

