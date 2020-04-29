A Maine-based clothing company that specializes in organic wool clothing has closed its flagship store at 75 Market St. in Portland.

Ramblers Way, a line of clothing and stores owned by Tom Chappell and his family, has decided to direct its marketing efforts to online sales.

Chappell and his wife, Kate, who sold Tom’s of Maine to Colgate Palmolive in 2006, said he created Ramblers Way more than 10 years ago to bring the manufacturing sustainable clothing to America. Tom’s of Maine in Kennebunk sells natural oral and personal care products.

Since then, his family has opened and now closed four Ramblers Way stores in New Hampshire and Maine, with the Portland store being the last to shut down, Chappell said. Ramblers Way makes 100 percent organic Merino wool and Pima cotton clothes.

“We have had no luck with physical retail stores and are thus moving our marketing focus to web only,” Chappell said in an email.

He said sales on the company’s website are more than four times those from the store, a sales trend he attributes to a ramped up web marketing campaign. His son, Christopher Chappell manages the e-commerce division of the company while his daughter, Eliza Chappell, is Ramblers Way clothing designer.

Chappell said the Portland store closed in March, but he spent part of the day on Wednesday removing some of the store’s fixtures and loading them into a truck.

