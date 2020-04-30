New Buxton officers
Kaden Flynn and Olivia Wentworth are new members of Buxton Police Department.
Flynn becomes the part time animal control officer, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Adele Jones for health reasons. Flynn also works for the city of Saco.
Wentworth is a law enforcement veteran who began her career as a deputy sheriff in Wake County, North Carolina. She is also a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.
Virtual fitness
The Buxton Recreation Department has announced “United We Step,” a virtual fitness challenge for residents who want to connect socially while working towards personal fitness goals.
The challenge is set to begin Monday May 4 and continue to May 25. For more information, or to register, visit buxtonrec.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: April 30
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: April 30
-
Local & State
Thousands of Mainers turning to program that helps renters and landlords
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mainers need clean air to stay healthy
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Balentine is right; the madness must soon end