New Buxton officers

Kaden Flynn and Olivia Wentworth are new members of Buxton Police Department.

Flynn becomes the part time animal control officer, filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Adele Jones for health reasons. Flynn also works for the city of Saco.

Wentworth is a law enforcement veteran who began her career as a deputy sheriff in Wake County, North Carolina. She is also a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.

Virtual fitness

The Buxton Recreation Department has announced “United We Step,” a virtual fitness challenge for residents who want to connect socially while working towards personal fitness goals.

The challenge is set to begin Monday May 4 and continue to May 25. For more information, or to register, visit buxtonrec.com.

